Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

APLD stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $500.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 381.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

