NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises about 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

