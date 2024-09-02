Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 168.6% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $659.34 and a 200 day moving average of $630.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

