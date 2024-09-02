Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 600,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $701.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.