Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $9,513,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.87 on Monday, reaching $701.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

