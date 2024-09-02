NetMind Token (NMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.51 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003877 BTC on exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $88.51 million and $9.42 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,136,033 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.21170378 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,572,525.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.