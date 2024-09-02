Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $128.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NBIX stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,072,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

