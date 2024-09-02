Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.16.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.