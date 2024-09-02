Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.06

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.06 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $523.21 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $523.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.