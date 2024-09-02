Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Head to Head Comparison

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.13% -50.48% Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -35.40% -29.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$41.47 million ($0.72) -2.19 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.73) -4.04

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 106.35%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.