Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

