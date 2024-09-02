Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,586. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.