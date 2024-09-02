Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after buying an additional 16,512,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 561,757,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,206,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.