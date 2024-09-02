Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 4,567,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -902.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

