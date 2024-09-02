Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $4,858,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 45.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 647,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

