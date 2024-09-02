NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $135.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,932,333 shares of company stock valued at $589,034,302. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.37 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

