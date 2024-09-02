NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,932,333 shares of company stock valued at $589,034,302. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 866.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

