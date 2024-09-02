Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.47 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 165,423 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.90. 10,507,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.13. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

