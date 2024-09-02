Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $34.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %
LMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.10. 1,082,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $569.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
