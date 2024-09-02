Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $115.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
