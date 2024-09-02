Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $115.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

