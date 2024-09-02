Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $103.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Okta Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Okta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

