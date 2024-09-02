Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $113.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its position in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

