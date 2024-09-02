Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Okta

Shares of Okta stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.