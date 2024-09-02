Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $100.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

OLLI stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,265. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

