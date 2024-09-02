OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $30.49 million and $5.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00038119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.