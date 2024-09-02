Onestream, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OS) Quiet Period Will End on September 2nd

Onestream’s (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 2nd. Onestream had issued 24,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $490,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Onestream’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ OS opened at $31.00 on Monday. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $31.11.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

