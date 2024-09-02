Onestream (OS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OS opened at $31.00 on Monday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

