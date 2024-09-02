OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.96 on Thursday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,140.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.