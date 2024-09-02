OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $212.78 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,122,433 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars.

