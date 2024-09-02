Osaka Protocol Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a total market capitalization of $177.33 million and approximately $326,179.16 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osaka Protocol alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000023 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $324,251.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osaka Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osaka Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osaka Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.