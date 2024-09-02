Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $26.79 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical makes up approximately 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Avanos Medical worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 40,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 204,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

