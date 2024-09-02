Paradice Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 639,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,000. Endava accounts for 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Endava by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Endava by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. 133,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,224. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

