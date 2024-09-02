PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 438,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 567,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $73.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

