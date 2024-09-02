PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $72.43. Approximately 9,634,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,303,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

