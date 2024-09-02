Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 3.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 309,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

