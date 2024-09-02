Pembroke Management LTD Buys 7,772 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $199.74. 279,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,377. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.30.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

