Pembroke Management LTD Has $29.60 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,341 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises about 4.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.14% of Pure Storage worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

PSTG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. 5,347,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

