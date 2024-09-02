Pembroke Management LTD Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 483,866 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.29% of Stoneridge worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.34. 96,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $396.80 million, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

