Pembroke Management LTD Has $8.24 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,611 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in BRP were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 1.7 %

DOOO stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.06. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.