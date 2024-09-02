Pembroke Management LTD Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 187,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 174,263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 701,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

