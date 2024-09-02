Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $100.89. 118,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

