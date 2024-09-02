PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $172.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.