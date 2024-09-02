PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $172.88. 8,677,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

