Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, reaching $140.31. 3,981,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,288. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

