Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

