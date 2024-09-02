Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.86. 612,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Photronics has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Photronics by 225.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Photronics by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after buying an additional 379,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after acquiring an additional 364,150 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 275,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

