Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.86. 612,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Photronics has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
