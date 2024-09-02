Phraction Management LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phraction Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

