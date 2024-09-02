Phraction Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,606 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 488,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.72. 5,411,367 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.