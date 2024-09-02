Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $99.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

