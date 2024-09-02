PLANET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $400,816.29 (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $400,816.29 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLANET token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PLANET has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLANET Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000554 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $483,682.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

